2 nabbed in Lucena drug bust

LUCENA CITY – Two suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) peddlers were arrested in this city on Sunday.

Ruel Mendoza and Francisco Cadacio were collared by combined police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents after they sold shabu to an undercover police officer in a transaction in Barangay (village) 4 around 2:30 p.m., Lieutenant Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.

Seized were 15 plastic sachets of shabu ready for distributions to their clients, worth P16,300 in the street market.

Police tagged Mendoza as identified street-level drug pushers while Cadacio as a neophyte in the drug trade.

