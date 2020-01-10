2 nabbed in Lucena drug stings

LUCENA CITY –– Two tricycle drivers, who are suspected drug pushers, were arrested in separate buy-bust operations here Friday morning, police said.

Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said anti-illegal drugs operatives nabbed Emmanuel Lodovice, 30, after he sold “shabu” (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ibabang Iyam around 7:50 a.m.

Seized were seven plastic sachets of shabu weighing 1.78 grams worth P9,879 in the street market at P5,550 per gram.

Ranil Guinto, 51, was also collared in a separate drug sting operation in another part of the village around 8 a.m.

The suspect yielded eight plastic sachets of shabu weighing 1.8 grams worth P9,990 in the street.

Police said the suspects, who were on the local drug watch list, were using their legitimate jobs as cover to their illegal drug trade.

