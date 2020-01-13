2 national roads closed to motorists as Taal Volcano erupts

MANILA, Philippines — The Tagaytay-Talisay Road and the Tagaytay Taal Lake Road were closed to motorists on Monday due to Taal Volcano’s eruption.

An advisory from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it has deployed personnel and equipment to support rescue and evacuation procedures in several towns in Batangas, including San Nicolas, Talisay, Balete, Agoncillo, Tanauan, and Laurel.

Thousands of residents were evacuated from areas near the volcano after it spewed ash and steam as high as 15 kilometers.

Ash fall was experienced in several parts of Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon due to the volcanic activity.

Taal Volcano erupts

