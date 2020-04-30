2 new COVID-19 cases pad Cagayan Valley tally

TUGUEGARAO CITY—Two new COVID-19 patients in Cagayan and one in Nueva Vizcaya were added on Thursday (April 30) to Cagayan Valley’s tally of infections, according to Dr. Leticia Cabrera, officer-in-charge of the regional Department of Health (DOH).

One of the patients was a 35-year-old health worker from Cagayan province who had been staying in Tuguegarao City. She had sore throat on April 27 and was isolated at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC), said Dr. Glenn Matthew Baggao, CVMC chief.

Another patient was a 53-year-old woman, also a health worker in Tuguegarao. She had not travelled to infected places but was believed to have contracted the virus from COVID-19 patients she was caring for. She had no symptoms but was isolated, Baggao said.

The third patient is a 25-year-old man from Aritao town, Nueva Vizcaya. He had flu, fever and could barely breathe on April 20. He sought treatment at the Nueva Vizcaya provincial hospital but was confined at the region’s Trauma and Medical Center.

They joined two patients now getting treatment — a 60-year-old farmer who has a daughter who flew back from Taiwan on Feb. 19 and a 72-year-old man from Aritao town whose relative travelled recently from Cavite province.

