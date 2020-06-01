2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY — Two more residents have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as this city transitioned to the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status.

One of the patients is a 28-year old woman from City Camp Central who traveled to the City of San Fernando, La Union on May 26.

The other patient is a 25-year-old man from Apugan village along Kennon Road.

Both have not shown flu-like symptoms although the woman’s x-ray results suggest traces of pneumonia, according to the city’s public information office.

In an executive order imposing the MGCQ, Mayor Benjamin Magalong retained border controls, curfew regulations and designated market days for each of thc city’s 128 barangays (villages).

Executive Order No. 95 states that the city will not relax its rules against loitering and leisure activities until a vaccine against the virus is discovered and made available to the public.

