2 new suspected COVID-19 cases recorded in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Two new patients suspected of having the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, have been admitted for examination in a quarantine facility in Bicol, a report from the Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol said Sunday.

The two new cases bring to 12 the total number of persons under investigation (PUIs) admitted in the region for coronavirus laboratory examinations as of Sunday.

DOH COVID tracker indicate that the two new PUI cases were admitted for laboratory test in the designated quarantine hospital here.

According to the health tracker, of the five PUIs being tested, two are in from Albay and one is in Camarines Sur. But the DOH begged off to disclose the location of the two other patients.

The tracker said that, as of the noon of Sunday, Feb. 23, there were five PUIs being closely monitored in two quarantine facilities, while seven PUIs were cleared after they tested negative of the COVID-19.

