2 notorious drug pushers fall in Lucena stings

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two alleged notorious peddlers of shabu (crystal meth) in separate buy-bust operations here Saturday morning.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said that Russel Fabiantes, 40, was collared after he sold P500 worth of shabu in a plastic sachet to an undercover police officer in Barangay (village) Dalahican around 8:20 a.m.

Authorities confiscated seven sachets of shabu from Fabiantes, who allegedly supplies meth to dock workers, fishers, and tricycle drivers in the village.

Police revealed that Fabiantes was also facing a drug case.

Earlier, police also busted Nenita Isaac, 52, in another drug sting operation in Barangay 10. The woman yielded six sachets of shabu.

Report said the two suspects were both included in the police list of identified drug pushers in the city.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

