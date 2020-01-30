2 NPA rebels yield to authorities in Southern Mindanao

DIGOS CITY –– Two fighters of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in southern Mindanao yielded to military authorities Wednesday.

Lt. Jessie Hinampas, civil-military officer of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion, said the two rebels have expressed the hope that by abandoning the armed struggle, they would be able to avail of the government’s offer of assistance as they return to mainstream society.

Hinampas identified the surrenderers only as Yuhan, of Malita town in Davao Occidental, and Analyn, of Alabel town in Sarangani.

Both belonged to the NPA’s Platoon North of Guerrilla Front Tala that operates in southern Mindanao.

Analyn, 16, joined the rebels when she was 14 years old, according to Lt. Col. Ronaldo Valdez, commander of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion.

At the time of surrender, Analyn was the platoon’s medical officer.

The two fighters brought with them two M1 Garand rifles upon their surrender.

Valdez said they would cause the enrollment of the two former rebels into the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, which offers a package of assistance to former NPA fighters to restart a new life away from the Maoist rebellion.

