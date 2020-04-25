2 nurses positive for COVID-19 in Isabela

SANTIAGO CITY –– Isabela province has two new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, local health officials said on Saturday.

Dr. Ildefonso Costales, director of the Southern Isabela Medical Center in this city, said the two patients are both nurses who assisted another COVID-19 patient who had recovered.

Costales said the two nurses were infected despite the hospital’s precautionary measures in treating COVID-19 patients.

Four other COVID-19 cases treated at the hospital had recovered.

The province has 36 suspected COVID-19 cases.

