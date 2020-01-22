2 of 3 Boracay-bound Chinese tourists were ill, but not likely from coronavirus, says Aklan doc

ILOILO CITY—Two of three Chinese tourists tested for novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection before they headed to Boracay Island had symptoms that did not fit the case definition of the deadly disease, according to the Aklan provincial health office.

Dr. Cornelio Cuachon Jr., Aklan provincial health officer, said tests on blood and saliva samples taken from a 29-year-old woman from Shanghai and a 65-year-old man from Dazu District, Chongqing City, were referred to the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbukon Memorial Hospital in the capital town of

Kalibo. These were “put on hold” by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Manila.

He said the symptoms and travel history of the two did not fit the case definition of the communicable disease by the World Health Organization (WHO).

These included severe acute respiratory infections and history of travel to Wuhan City, capital of Hubei province in China where the new strain of coronavirus was first detected.

The two will be allowed to travel back to China after securing clearance from the provincial hospital.

Samples were taken again from a three-year-old girl, also a Chinese national, because the previous samples were not compatible with the reagent used in the testing.

The Department of Health earlier said the three were recovering from flu-like symptoms.

Cuachon said a female flight attendant was confined overnight on Tuesday at the provincial hospital after she voluntarily sought medical examination due to coughing.

The flight attendant had traveled to Wuhan but did not leave the plane.

She first sought an examination from a private physician who referred her to the provincial hospital.

Cuachon said the flight attendant was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (Jan. 22) and samples taken from her have also been sent to the RITM.

