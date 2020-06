LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested three suspected drug pushers, two of them listed as beneficiaries of the government’s emergency cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), in a buy-bust operation in Tayabas City early Tuesday. Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, reported that Jerick Rodil, Adrian Pelobello, and Raffy Cruz were caught after they […]

The post 2 of 3 drug pushers nabbed in Quezon are cash aid recipients appeared first on Inquirer News.