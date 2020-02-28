2 of 3 symptomatic Filipino repatriates from Japan test negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Two of three repatriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who showed symptoms of illness have already tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

Three Filipinos quarantined in New Clark City were earlier transferred to a hospital outside the quarantine facility due to sore throat and non-productive cough.

“Meron po tayong tatlong repatriates na dinala sa referral facility natin since sila po ay nakarananas ng mga symptoms. Dalawa po sa kanila ay nakaranas ng sore throat, ang isa naman po nakaranas ng non-productive cough,” DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on dzMM.

(We have three repatriates who were brought to a referral facility since they experienced some symptoms. Two of them had sore throat and another had non-productive cough.)

“Dalawa po sa kanila ay lumabas na ang laboratory results at lumabas na pong negatibo. Isa na lang pong resulta ang inaantay natin ngayon,” she added.

(Two of them already had results and it showed negative. We’re waiting for one more result today.)

Vergeire said the three Filipino repatriates are still being monitored in the hospital.

The three are part of more than 400 Filipinos who returned home Tuesday from the quarantine cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Only those who tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to return to the country.

