2 of 8 new COVID-19 patients in Cabanatuan are kids

CABANATUAN CITY-Eight new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in this city on Thursday (Sept. 17), some of them involving children, the city’s health office said.

Among the new COVID-19 cases were those of a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

The girl from the remote village of Sta. Arcadia showed no symptoms and had no history of travel. Droplets were collected from the girl on Sept. 14 and positive test results came out four days later on Sept. 18, the report said.

Her 32-year-old relative also tested positive on the same day.

The 12-year-old boy from the village of Quezon District was tested for SARS Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after he complained of fever, sore throat and loss of taste. He also had not traveled but could have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient who is a close contact.

