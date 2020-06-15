2 OFWs returning to Isabela add to province’s COVID-19 tally

ECHAGUE, Isabela—Two overseas Filipino workers who returned to their hometowns in this province last week tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, local health officials said on Monday (June 15).

Dr. Leticia Cabrera, local health support division chief of the Department of Health (DOH)-Cagayan Valley, said the new COVID-19 patients raised to 41 the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Cabrera said one of the patients was a 31-year-old man who worked in Bahrain and returned to Echague with other OFWs on June 12 after arriving in Manila on June 7.

Another patient was a 41-year-old man from Angadanan town and worked in Abu Dhabi. He arrived in Manila on June 3 and went home two days after.

He was believed to have contracted the virus from a fellow OFW from Kalinga province who rode with him in a car provided by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Dr. Jose Ildefonso Costales, chief of Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City, said the two OFWs are now on quarantine at the hospital.

