2 online pushers of liquid ‘shabu’ nabbed in Mandaluyong

MANILA, Philippines — Two drug pushers allegedly selling liquid “shabu” (crystal meth) online were arrested in a drug bust operation early morning Thursday in Mandaluyong City.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested suspects Mark Kenneth San Juan and Jeffrey Saclao during the drug bust conducted at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in Brgy. Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City.

Seized from the suspects were 26 syringes of shabu in liquid form, measuring about 10.4 milliliters with an aggregate value of P52,000.

Authorities also confiscated about two grams of suspected shabu worth P13,600 and one digital weighing scale.

The suspects are currently detained at the PDEA office and are facing charges for violation of Section 5 (sale and distribution), in relation to Sec. 26 (conspiracy), of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Edited by EDV

