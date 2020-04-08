2 patients under probe for COVID-19 in Quezon expire

LUCENA CITY –– Two patients under investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died in Quezon province, bringing the total recorded local fatalities to eight.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), disclosed the death of two additional unnamed PUIs.

Of the six PUIs who died earlier, two were tested negative of the virus.

Another two were still waiting for their test results.

The first two casualties remained classified as PUIs.

The latest bulletin revealed that PUIs in the province rose to 420, from Tuesday’s 366.

Health authorities here maintained that the constant increase in the PUI cases was the result of intensive monitoring and surveillance by health workers.

The latest report shows that at least 23 PUIs have been discharged from the hospitals bringing to 89 the number of recovered patients since COVID-19 broke out.

Moreover, 43 PUIs under home quarantine have completed the mandatory 14-day isolation period and did not show any further symptoms.

The total number of PUIs, who have completed the quarantine time, rose to 143.

The report also showed that 54 PUIs were still confined in different hospitals, while another 126 were on home quarantine.

