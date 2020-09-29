2 PDP-Laban allies in House jump over to Lakas-CMD

MANILA, Philippines — Two members of the ruling party PDP-Laban in the House of Representatives has jumped over to the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party.

Camiguin Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo and Dinagat Islands Rep. Alan Ecleo took their oath as new members of the Lakas-CMD on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Lakas-CMD president, and Deputy Majority Leader Juan Miguel Arroyo, party vice president for Luzon, led the oath-taking ceremony.

This brings the number of Lakas-CMD members in the House to 36 with 19 district and 17 party-list representatives.

FEATURED STORIES

“Lakas-CMD is gaining momentum in its goal to strengthen its ranks in the House of Representatives. We will continue this feat in the coming months by strengthening our support for our 19 regular members and 17 party-list allies,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“The party will remain a staunch ally of the government and will continue to support the swift passage of President Duterte’s legislative agenda,” he added.

Lakas-CMD has produced two presidents — Fidel Ramos and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who also served as House speaker.

The party is chaired by Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

[atm]

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>