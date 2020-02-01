2 persons being monitored in Cagayan de Oro for nCoV

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY –– Two persons, who traveled to China two weeks ago, are being monitored by health authorities here, for signs of infection of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), the Department of Health in Northern Mindanao (DOH-10) said.

DOH-10 assistant regional director Dr. Dave Mendoza said the two are now confined at the DOH-run Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) here.

They would be under observation for 14 days, Mendoza added.

Mendoza said the two have recent travels to China and currently experiencing flu.

Dr. Ian Gonzales, infectious diseases cluster head of DOH-10, told the Inquirer the two “voluntarily sought consultation” at the NMMC, where they are now isolated. Specimens have been collected from them and sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for testing.

Gonzales assured the public that “standard infection prevention and control measures were being observed at NMMC to ensure that the staff, other patients, and the general public remain protected.”

“NMMC and DOH are equipped to manage the case,” he said.

Mendoza advised the public not to panic, telling people that since the virus is not airborne, observing proper hand hygiene is more important than wearing face masks.

“We have nothing to worry about since we don’t have local transmission yet. We, at the DOH, is on top of the situation, we have strong coordination with the hospitals in the region to intensify the monitoring,” Mendoza assured.

Last week, a tourist in Camiguin, who was placed under investigation for possible nCoV infection, tested negative of the virus./lzb

