2 persons under watch for COVID-19 in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – Two persons, who traveled to Hong Kong, are being monitored by the health authorities in Masbate province for any sign of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Masbate said Thursday.

Dr. Oscar Acuesta, officer-in-charge of Masbate PHO, in an advisory said the two asymptomatic patients were subjected to quarantine at a Masbate hospital.

Swab samples have been collected and were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for testing and analysis.

Acuesta assured the public that they would provide situational updates when the results arrive from RITM. He also requested the people to follow proper hygiene to avoid viral infection.

