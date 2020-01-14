2 professors vying for UP chancellorship

MANILA, Philippines — Two professors who are vying for chancellorship of the University of the Philippines’ (UP) flagship campus had presented their vision papers ahead of the public forum with faculty and students slated for this week.

On Jan. 6, the Search Committee for the new UP Diliman chancellor announced that professors Ferdinand Manegdeg, dean of the College of Engineering and Fidel Nemenzo, vice chancellor for research and development, will battle it out for the post set to be vacated this month by Prof. Michael Tan of the UP Anthropology department.

Manegdeg and Nemenzo emerged as the only two candidates after the deadline for nominations on Nov. 15 last year.—Mariejo S. Ramos

