2 pushers busted in Lucena, P8,976 in meth seized

LUCENA CITY – Two suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) peddlers were busted here on Monday (Feb. 24), police said.

Lt. Col. Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said Mark Eljohn Dote and his accomplice, Gilbert Matienzo, were arrested by operatives after the two sold shabu to an undercover policeman at the village of Silangang Mayao around 9:55 a.m.

Seized were 10 sachets of shabu worth P8,976 in the street market.

The suspects were detained at the city police jail and are facing drug charges.

