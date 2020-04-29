2 quakes sway Eastern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY –– Two earthquakes were felt in Eastern Samar province on Wednesday, April 29, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
No damage to property was reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
The first tremor had a magnitude of 2.6 and was felt in San Policarpo town at 3:28 a.m.
The second quake with a magnitude of 4.6 and a depth of 56 km, was felt at 7:12 a.m. in Hernani town.
FEATURED STORIES
Both earthquakes were of tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.