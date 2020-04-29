2 quakes sway Eastern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY –– Two earthquakes were felt in Eastern Samar province on Wednesday, April 29, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

No damage to property was reported.

The first tremor had a magnitude of 2.6 and was felt in San Policarpo town at 3:28 a.m.

The second quake with a magnitude of 4.6 and a depth of 56 km, was felt at 7:12 a.m. in Hernani town.

Both earthquakes were of tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

