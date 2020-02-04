2 Quezon LGUs wage war vs noisy motorcycles

LUCENA CITY — The local governments of San Antonio and Sariaya towns in Quezon province confiscated and destroyed noisy motorcycle mufflers in their respective localities.

On Tuesday, a heavy equipment ran over the confiscated mufflers in San Antonio town.

San Antonio Mayor Erick Wagan, other local officials and the police force witnessed the destruction.

In Sariaya town, Mayor Marcelo Gayeta led the local officials in the demolition of the seized mufflers.

The destruction of the confiscated items was held at Sariaya’s covered court on Monday.

Photos of both events were posted on Facebook.

Both local government units have been seriously implementing their respective ordinances that ban noisy mufflers for all vehicles, including tricycles and motorcycles.

Motorbikes with modified mufflers or sound boosters are popular among riders who like to simulate the sound of race vehicles.

The campaign against noisy motorcycles was prompted by studies on the harmful effects of noise pollution to health and the distraction it could cause to other motorists./lzb

