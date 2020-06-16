2 quo warranto petitions vs Pimentel 2019 Senate reelection bid dismissed

THE Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) dismissed for lack of merit two quo warranto petitions against Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd which sought to nullify his eligibility to seek reelection in the May 2019 senatorial race.

In a decision dated June 3, the SET, which handles election protests in the Senate, dismissed the separate quo warranto petitions of a certain Reymar Mansilungan and Efren Adan against the senator.

The petitioners had asked the court to declare Pimentel ineligible for the position of senator for the 2019 to 2025 senatorial term on the grounds that he had exhausted the two-term limit for senators – 2007 to 2013 and 2013 to 2019.

The SET is composed of Supreme Court Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and Alexander Gesmundo, as well as Senators Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Pilar Juliana “Pia” Cayetano, Richard Gordon, Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, Manuel “Lito” Lapid, and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Pimentel ran for the May 14, 2007 senatorial polls but lost. On July 30, 2014 he filed before SET an election protest against Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, the 12th senator proclaimed by the National Board of Canvassers.

The SET on Aug. 11, 2013 annulled Zubiri’s proclamation as senator and declared Pimentel as the winner.

Zubiri assumed office for 4 years and 2 months or from June 30, 2007 until Aug. 11, 2011. Pimentel finished the remainder of the 2007-2013 senatorial term or from Aug. 11, 2011 until June 30, 2013 or a year and 10 months.

Pimentel sought reelection in May 2013 and 2019, for which he both won.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, however, had asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to cancel Pimentel’s certificate of candidacy (CoC) since he exhausted the 2-term limit for senators.

In a resolution dated Feb. 13, 2019, the Comelec decided in favor of Pimentel and ruled that since he did not fully serve the 2007 to 2013 senatorial term he has yet to exhaust the 2-term limit.

The court said that Pimentel assumed office as senator for 2007 to 2013 and 2013 to 2019 before eventually being reelected for “a supposed third term, i.e., the 2019-2025 senatorial term.”

“It must be noted, however, that respondent (Pimentel) was not initially proclaimed as a winning senatorial candidate in 2017 NLE (national and local elections), and consequently, was unable to assume the elective office at the start of the 2007 to 2013 senatorial term,” SET said.

“It was only after 4 years and 2 months or on Aug. 11, 2011 when SET Case No. 001-07 was ruled in his favor that he was able to assume office for the remainder of the term or from Aug. 11, 2011 until June 30, 2013,” the court said.

SET added, “Thus, the foregoing circumstances constitute an involuntary interruption or a break in respondent’s service of the 2007 to 2013 senatorial term.”

“Being an interrupted term, the 2007 to 2013 senatorial term cannot be counted against respondent for purposes of counting the term limitation provided by the Constitution,” the tribunal said.

“In conclusion, respondent was not prohibited to run and be elected for the 2019 to 2025 senatorial term as he has yet to serve 2 consecutive senatorial terms in full within the contemplation of prevailing law and jurisprudence,” the SET said.