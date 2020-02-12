2 repatriated Filipinos from Wuhan being checked after experiencing diarrhea

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the 32 repatriated Filipinos from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province who experienced diarrhea are now being examined, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Wednesday.

Duque said the two who are among the overseas Filipino workers repatriated from the epicenter of the outbreak are being tested to make sure if their diarrhea is related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Merong dalawa na nagkaroon ng diarrhea. Pina-paevaluate natin ‘yan, pinapa-test natin just to make sure na wala silang problema at hindi sila nahawahan,” he said in an interview with DZMM.

(Two of them had diarrhea. We are evaluating them and conducting tests just to make sure that they did not contract the disease.)

FEATURED STORIES

Common signs of infection to the virus include fever, cough, colds, and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, it can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and death, according to the World Health Organization.

The 32 Filipinos came home on Sunday and are now undergoing quarantine at the Athletes Village at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac until February 23.

Aside from the two who experienced diarrhea, Duque said the remaining OFWs are well and have not shown symptoms of the disease.

There are currently 382 patients under investigation (PUIs) in the country as of 12 noon Tuesday. A total of 196 of these PUIs have already tested negative, while another 183 are awaiting their test results.

Edited by MUF

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ