2 returnees to Cam Sur test positive for COVID-19

LEGAZPI CITY—Bicol region’s total number of known COVID-19 cases has risen to 95 after two Camarines Sur residents who returned on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

According to the Department of Health in Bicol, the two patients were quarantined and were not showing symptoms when they were tested for the virus.

The patient tagged Bicol#94 is a 41-year-old man from Pasacao town who was a locally stranded individual (LSI) from Sta. Mesa, Manila while the patient tagged Bicol#95 is a 35-year-old woman from Balatan town who came from Quiapo, Manila.

The two patients came home to Bicol region via a special trip on a Philippine National Railways train under the government’s “Hatid Probinsiya” program.

With these two new cases, the number of known COVID-19 cases in Camarines Sur has reached 18.

