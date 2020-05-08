2 sailors injured as fire breaks out from PH ship bringing home PPE from India

TWO sailors were injured after fire broke out from one of the Philippine Navy ships tasked to bring home donated personal protective equipment (PPE) from India.

Lt. Cdr. Maria Christina Roxas, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the fire started at the main engine room of the BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), a few hours after leaving Cochin in a convoy with BRP Davao del Sur (LD602) on Thursday night.

A rapid response team aboard the ship managed to put out the fire in 10 minutes.

Roxas said that aside from the two unidentified sailors who suffered second degree burns, the ship’s equipment sustained minor damage.

The injured sailors will be airlifted to a naval hospital in Cochin “for extensive medical attention.”

“On board engineers are now assessing the damage to the ship’s main propulsion system to determine whether they can proceed with their voyage or return to India to conduct necessary repairs,” Roxas said.

“This unfortunate incident could have been worse if not for the promptness of our PN personnel in responding to the fire incident,” she added. “Rest assured that the safety and welfare of our personnel is of paramount importance.”

BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao del Sur were both part of the task force designated by President Rodrigo Duterte to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East due to tensions in the region.

But the OFWs refused to come home so instead, the ships were tasked to pick up donated protective gear in India for use against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.