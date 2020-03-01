2 shot dead in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Two individuals were shot and killed by a still unidentified gunman in Candelaria town in Quezon province on Saturday night.

Candelaria police said John Rod Maghirang, 29, and Lorelee Santiago, 38, were repeatedly shot by the gunman while they were walking along a barangay road in the village of Malabanban Sur at around 8:30 p.m.

The victims sustained fatal bullet wounds and both died on the spot.

Investigators found eight spent shells from caliber .9mm pistol and three fired slugs at the crime scene.

Investigation is ongoing. Police have also yet to establish the relationship between the victims.

