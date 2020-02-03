2 soldiers hurt in clash with NPA rebels in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Two soldiers were injured in an encounter between the government troops and suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Lupi town in Camarines Sur province on Monday afternoon.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said while the 9th Infantry Batallion of the Philippine Army were conducting combat operation, they encountered some 15 rebels led by Marklim Mendoza, alias Al or Tibo.

The firefight lasted for about 25 minutes in Barangay Tible starting at around 12:20 p.m.

Wounded soldiers were identified only as Staff Sergeant Mabasag and Corporal Toledo.

