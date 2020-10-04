2 students nabbed in Quezon marijuana buy – bust

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two college students selling dried marijuana leaves in a buy-bust operation in Candelaria, Quezon Saturday night.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnulfo Selencio, Candelaria police chief, identified the suspects as Vincent Cantos, 21, and John Lloyd de Guzman, 21, both college students and Candelaria residents.

Anti-narcotic agents collared the duo after they sold P9,000 worth of marijuana to an undercover police officer in a transaction in Barangay (village) Masin Sur around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities seized dried marijuana leaves placed in several packages.

The total volume of the confiscated marijuana was not specified, pending the result of the laboratory tests.

The suspects were detained at the local police station jail and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

