2 suspected carriers in Quezon test ‘negative’ for novel coronavirus

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – Two of the five “persons under investigation” (PUI) in Quezon province, have tested “negative” of the 2019-novel coronavirus (nCoV), a provincial health official said.

“Of the five PUIs, two had been sent home (discharged from the hospital) since laboratory results arrived today (Feb. 10) and showed negative for 2019-nCoV,” Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon health officer, said in a statement.

Santiago said that as of 5 p.m. on Monday, Quezon remains negative for 2019-nCoV cases.

The remaining three PUIs in the province are being attended to by the Department of Health (DOH) and Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) medical staff. The IPHO was awaiting the results of their laboratory tests.

The PUIs are those who traveled to mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau “in the past 14 days,” who have consulted doctors due to coughs, cold, or fever.

The IPHO also recorded that as of Monday, at least 12 were classified as “persons under monitoring” (PUMs) status in the province.

Of the 12 PUMs, Santiago said the four have completed their mandatory 14 days home quarantine period.

“They remained healthy and without any respiratory symptoms,” she said.

