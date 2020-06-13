2 suspected drug pushers collared in Bicol police operations

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Anti-illegal drug operatives collared on Saturday morning two alleged pushers in separate operations in Sorsogon and Camarines Sur provinces.

The operations yielded P30,000 worth of suspected crystal meth, locally known as shabu, Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol Police Regional Office, said.

In Bula, Camarines Sur, Remberto Naldo, the number four in the town drug watchlist and a resident of Barangay Santa Elena, was caught by police officers armed with search warrant. The officers seized five sachets of shabu worth P30,000 in his house at around 10 a.m.

In Sorsogon City, Alejandro Licup, a 38-year-old resident of Barangay Capuy and a provincial high-value target for police, was caught selling a sachet of shabu to undercover police operatives at a buy-bust operation on the highway in Barangay Ticol, West District.

