Trending Now

2 suspected rapists held in Sorsogon, Albay

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

2 suspected rapists held in Sorsogon, Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– Police arrested two men accused of rape in Sorsogon and Albay provinces.

In Sorsogon, Edwin Hernia Jr. was arrested in Barangay Cabid-an, Sorsogon City at 4:10 a.m., said Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect has been tagged by police as the number two most wanted person in Casiguran town, after he was charged with rape, with no bail recommended at the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Sorsogon City.

In Albay, police arrested Francis Bas, 31, accused of rape and one of the most wanted persons in Bacacay town.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top