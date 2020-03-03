2 suspected rapists held in Sorsogon, Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– Police arrested two men accused of rape in Sorsogon and Albay provinces.
In Sorsogon, Edwin Hernia Jr. was arrested in Barangay Cabid-an, Sorsogon City at 4:10 a.m., said Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson.
The suspect has been tagged by police as the number two most wanted person in Casiguran town, after he was charged with rape, with no bail recommended at the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Sorsogon City.
In Albay, police arrested Francis Bas, 31, accused of rape and one of the most wanted persons in Bacacay town.
Edited by Lzb
