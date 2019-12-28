HomeTopNews Philippines

2 suspected ‘shabu’ traffickers fall in Lucena

LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested two suspected peddlers of “shabu” (crystal meth) and seized P242,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation here on Friday.

Anti-illegal drugs operatives collared Marites Evangelista, 43, and her associate, Orland Barrientos, 48, after they sold shabu to an undercover police officer in a transaction in Barangay Silangang Mayao around 2 p.m., Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.

The suspects yielded nine plastic sachets of shabu weighing 43.72 grams worth P242,646 in the street market at the prevailing price of P5,550 per gram.

The operatives also confiscated a loaded caliber .38 gun from Barrientos.

