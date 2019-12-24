2 suspected shabu, ‘weed’ peddlers nabbed in Lucena buy-busts
LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two suspected drug pushers in buy-bust operations here early Tuesday.
Anti-illegal drugs operatives collared Faith Regodon, 26, after she sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in Barangay Kanlurang Mayao around 4:30 a.m., Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report.
Authorities seized four plastic sachets of shabu weighing 12.2 grams worth P67,710 in the street market at the prevailing price of P5,550 per gram.
Earlier, Michael Roales, 31, was arrested after he sold dried marijuana or “weed” leaves to a police agent in Barangay Cotta at around 3:10 a.m.
The suspect yielded 28 sealed plastics containing 119 grams of “weed” worth P42,800.
