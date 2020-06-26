2 suspected terrorists, 2 others killed in Parañaque shootout

FOUR people, including two suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group and the Islamic State (IS), were killed in a joint police and military operation in Parañaque City at past midnight on Friday.

Parañaque Police Chief Robin King Sarmiento said Bensaudi Sali and his wife Merhama Abdul Sawari were to be served a search warrant in their residence in Better Living Subdivision. A shootout ensued after Sali and Sawari fired at the authorities, prompting them to retaliate which resulted in the death of the couple.

Authorities said the two were allegedly planning terrorist activities. They were also tagged as the financial conduit of Daulah Islamiyah.

Also killed during the firefight were Rasmin Hussin and Jamal Kalliming who were with the couple at the time. Sarmiento, however, said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were verifying whether the two were tied up with the terrorist group.

Recovered from the scene were two IS flags and several pieces of ammunition, including two hand grenades, improvised firing device, a rifle, hand guns, and blasting caps.