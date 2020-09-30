Trending Now

2 suspects arrested, 500 grams of shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

2 suspects arrested, 500 grams of shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

Drugs and other items in Pasig drug bust Drugs and other items in Pasig drug bust

The times seized from the suspects in PDEA’s Tuesday night drug bust in Pasig. (Photo from PDEA)

MANILA, Philippines — Two women were arrested and around 500 grams of suspected crystal meth or shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Rosario, Pasig City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Wednesday.

Agents of the PDEA National Capital Region office conducted the operation late Tuesday night on C. Raymundo Avenue where they arrested the suspects, identified as Riza Daluma, 36, of Barangay Rosario, and Laarnie Aboy, 47, of Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shabu, estimated to be worth P3.4 million, was seized from the two suspects, along with two cellular phones, driver’s licenses, and a black Honda City.

The marked money used by PDEA agents and other boodle money were also recovered from the two. Both suspects may face charges for violating sections of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2020.

FEATURED STORIES

[atm]

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top