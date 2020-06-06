2 suspects die, P244-M shabu seized in Parañaque drug bust

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcers confiscated more than P244 million worth of crystal meth after killing two suspects in a shootout in Parañaque City on Saturday afternoon.

Director-General Wilkins Villanueva of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the buy-bust operation was hatched against Jin Long Cai and Danny Apiga.

Villanueva said the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 4 andgents of PDEA National Capital Region conducted the bust on Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard at 4:30 p.m.

The bust led to a shootout between lawmen and the suspects, who died later, according to a responding medical team from Parañaque Fire and Rescue.

Seized at scene of the operations were 36 kilograms of shabu sealed with Chinese packaging valued at P244.8 million, marked money worth P2 million, two .45-caliber pistols, and a Kia sedan.

