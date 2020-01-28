2 suspects killed, P1.7-M worth of shabu seized in Batangas bust

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspected drug traffickers were killed after they allegedly resisted arrest during a buy-bust operation in Padre Garcia, Batangas, early Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as Louie Mendoza and Richard de Guzman.

According to police the suspects allegedly suddenly drew their firearms and fired at the police officers who were acting as poseur buyers during the bust conducted at about 1:15 a.m. in Brgy. Banaba.

Mendoza and De Guzman were immediately killed after the police officers returned fire.

Seized from the suspects were six sachets of suspected crystal meth or “shabu,” weighing about 250 grams and with an estimated street value of P1.7 million.

Also seized from the suspects were the marked cash used in the bust, a caliber .45 pistol, and a caliber .38 revolver.

