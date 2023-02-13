2 suspects yield P113,000 ‘shabu’ in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives arrested two alleged neophyte drug traders and seized over P113,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) during a buy-bust operation Sunday, Feb. 12, in Sariaya town in Quezon province.

Joffer Magsino, 26, and Gilbert Reynoso, 39, were collared by the members of Sariaya police drug enforcement unit at 11:20 p.m. after they sold P1,000 worth of meth to a poseur buyer in Barangay Gibanga, Colonel Ledon Monte, Quezon police chief, said in a report Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the suspects, who were not on the drug watch list, allegedly yielded seven sachets of shabu worth P113,424 in the street market.

The police are investigating further to determine the source of the illegal drugs.

FEATURED STORIES

Anonymous callers tipped the police about the illegal activities of the suspects.

Both suspects were detained and faced complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. INQ

RELATED STORIES

Over P2 million worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Quezon Province

P724,000 shabu, cocaine seized from drug suspect in Quezon province

2 suspects yield ‘shabu,’ gun in Quezon drug bust

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>