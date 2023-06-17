2 Turkish nationals rescued after yacht explodes in Batangas seas

LUCENA CITY – Two Turkish nationals were rescued after their yacht caught fire and exploded in the seas off Nasugbu town in Batangas province on Friday, June 16.

Batangas police in a report Saturday, June 17, said Erdinc Turerer, 62, and Ergel Abdulla, 40, were sailing when their yacht was battered by strong waves in the vicinity of Limbones island in Barangay (village) Papaya at around 3 a.m.

The continuous shaking caused the reserved fuel container in the engine room to spill its contents which caught fire, causing the explosion.

The two victims were able to jump off from the yacht before the explosion, the police said.

Turerer was rescued by fishermen while Abdulla was saved by another fishing boat in another location.

Turerer sustained first-degree burns on both his legs and right arm while Abdulla was unharmed.

The victims were taken to Jabez Medical Center in Nasugbu and are now in stable condition.

Report said the two mariners started sailing from San Isidro town in Leyte province going to Ilocos Norte province.

However, the report did not mention if Turerer and Abdulla were tourists.

