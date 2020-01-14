2 village execs nabbed in Bohol buy-bust

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines – Combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol and the police on Monday arrested two village officials in a buy-bust operation in this city.

The suspects were identified as Alvarado Sumagaysay Butlig Jr., 34, councilman of Barangay Poblacion in Inabanga town; and Karim Febrous Boyles Fuentes, 38, councilman of Barangay Dipatlong in Maribojoc town.

According to PDEA-Bohol, Butlig and Fuentes are engaged in the illegal drug trade.

Seized from the suspects were small plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth some P6,800.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed against the suspects.

