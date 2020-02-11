2 wanted men fall in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY – Two men wanted for rape and frustrated murder were arrested by police in Albay on Tuesday (Feb. 11).
Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said Jerry Pena, who is facing rape charges, was captured at his residence at the village of Buraguis in this city past 11 a.m.
In Ligao City, Hector Alpapara, who is accused of frustrated murder, was arrested at the village of in Sta. Cruz past 1 p.m.
The wanted men would be brought for arraignment in local courts handling their cases.
