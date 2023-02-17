2 women dead in Cavite town fire

LUCENA CITY — Two women died early Friday, Feb. 17, in a fire that razed their house in Noveleta town in Cavite province.

The Police Region 4A said in a report that the blaze at 12:42 a.m. gutted

a house in Barangay Salcedo 2.

The initial investigation showed that the fire started from a wood pile in the kitchen and burned the entire house made of light materials.

Richard Legaspi and his son, Raymart Tamayo, were able to run out of their burning house.

However, Maria Cristina Tamayo and Marilen Tamayo were left inside and burned to death.

The report did not provide other details.

Responding firefighters put out the fire at 1:04 a.m.

The authorities were conducting further investigations. INQ

