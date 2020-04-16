2 women yield P12,370 in meth in Lucena drug bust

LUCENA CITY — Police arrested two women in a drug buy-bust operation here on Thursday (April 16).

Lt. Col. Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said suspects Helenor Manaog and Mary Rose Abellanida, residents of Dalahican village, sold shabu, or crystal meth, to an undercover police officer at the village.

Seized were nine plastic sachets of meth worth at least P12,370.

Police said Manaog is on the list of street-level pushers while Abellanida was new in the illegal trade.

The women were detained at the city jail and face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

