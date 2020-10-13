2 workers dead in Subic Freeport bridge construction mishap

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES—At least two workers were killed after a portion of a bridge under construction collapsed along the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEx) on Tuesday, authorities said.
Citing reports from the North Luzon Expressway Corp., Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chair and Administrator Wilma Eisma said a steel framework fell off a column and pinned the workers underneath the construction site past noon.
Retrieval operations by a team from NLEx Corp. and SBMA Fire Department were ongoing, Eisma said.
Eisma said officials were still awaiting details from NLEx. Corp., police investigators and other authorities to determine what caused the fatal accident.
“We hope that a thorough investigation would uncover the cause and prevent a similar disaster from happening again.” she said in a statement.
