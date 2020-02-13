2 workers elude death after landslide hit Southern Leyte village

ORMOC CITY –– Two construction workers escaped death after a landslide hit an area near the Dan-an Elementary School in Pintuyan town, Southern Leyte about noon today, February 13.

Alexander Amplayo, 18; and his cousin Johnley Amplayo, 23, were buried in mud while constructing a riprap near the school premises, said Police Lt. Lino Lopez, chief of the Pintuyan Police Station.

Co-workers of Alexander and Johnley rushed them to the Pintuyan District Hospital, where they were treated for injuries in different parts of their bodies.

Lopez said continuous rain might have caused the landslide.

