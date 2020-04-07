2 wounded in Masbate shooting incients

LEGAZPI CITY – Two men were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Masbate Monday night.

Police said in a report that Benjamin Ragasa, 64, a barangay tanod, was on patrol with his team to enforce enhanced community quarantine rules when they spotted two men in Barangay Panique, Aroroy town at around 6:40 p.m.

One of the men drew his firearm and shot Ragasa and hit his left leg.

Ragasa was brought to the Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City while suspects fled after the incident.

In Cataingan town, Rene Venturan, 32, was shot inside his residence by Marcelino Duaman, 48, in Barangay Cagbatang at around 8 p.m. supposedly due to misunderstanding.

Venturan sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was brought to Cataingan District Hospital.