20 examinees pass the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 20 out of 38 passed the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Metallurgical Engineering in Manila and Cagayan de Oro this October 2021.

The members of the Board of Metallurgical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Agustin M. Fudolig, Chairman and Juancho Pablo S. Calvez, Member.

Seq. No. Name

1 ALIPOYO, JERICKO CERENO

2 ARAMBULO, MA REGINA NIDO

3 BALUBAL, KASEL VILLAFUERTE

4 BAYBAYON, KURT GONZALO

5 BELTRAN, LOUISE VICTORIA CACATIAN

6 CASTILLANO, HANNAH JOVES

7 CESISTA, FRANCESCA MAE GARCIA

8 CUA, DAVID JANREY PACQUING

9 CULIBAR, RUSSEL MORENO

10 DE CASTRO, CHERIE SHAYNE RABANO

11 FIGAROLA, BIEN ALEXIS MIRANDA

12 GUARIN, EMMANUEL CAJULAO

13 LAPLANA, AGUSTIN DOMINIC ESCAÑO

14 MANALO, MIRASOL NOVA DE LOS REYES

15 MARIQUIT, ELDWIN ICASIAM

16 PAGULAYAN, EDGAR JOHN CARANGUIAN

17 PAGULAYAN, JOLINA CASTRO

18 PUNONGBAYAN, VINZ VENTURA

19 ROSERO, KEZIA CHARITY ESCLETO

20 SENCIL, KYZYL BENDOY

NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-