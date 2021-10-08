20 examinees pass the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 20 out of 38 passed the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Metallurgical Engineering in Manila and Cagayan de Oro this October 2021.
The members of the Board of Metallurgical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Agustin M. Fudolig, Chairman and Juancho Pablo S. Calvez, Member.
Seq. No. Name
1 ALIPOYO, JERICKO CERENO
2 ARAMBULO, MA REGINA NIDO
3 BALUBAL, KASEL VILLAFUERTE
4 BAYBAYON, KURT GONZALO
5 BELTRAN, LOUISE VICTORIA CACATIAN
6 CASTILLANO, HANNAH JOVES
7 CESISTA, FRANCESCA MAE GARCIA
8 CUA, DAVID JANREY PACQUING
9 CULIBAR, RUSSEL MORENO
10 DE CASTRO, CHERIE SHAYNE RABANO
11 FIGAROLA, BIEN ALEXIS MIRANDA
12 GUARIN, EMMANUEL CAJULAO
13 LAPLANA, AGUSTIN DOMINIC ESCAÑO
14 MANALO, MIRASOL NOVA DE LOS REYES
15 MARIQUIT, ELDWIN ICASIAM
16 PAGULAYAN, EDGAR JOHN CARANGUIAN
17 PAGULAYAN, JOLINA CASTRO
18 PUNONGBAYAN, VINZ VENTURA
19 ROSERO, KEZIA CHARITY ESCLETO
20 SENCIL, KYZYL BENDOY
NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-