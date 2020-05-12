20 health workers recover from COVID-19 in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– At least 20 health and medical workers who had contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered in Quezon province.

Dr. Rolando Padre, director of the provincial government-run Quezon Medical Center (QMC) here, revealed on May 11 that five doctors from QMC and two others from local private hospitals have recuperated from COVID-19.

He also reported that at least 10 nurses––seven from QMC and two from a private hospital; two nursing aides from QMC, and one respiratory therapist from a private medical facility––have also healed from the virus.

There could have been more recovered nurses from other private hospitals in the province, he said, but “I don’t have the data on other nurses from other hospitals outside of QMC.”

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has yet to release the latest data on recovered health and medical workers despite repeated requests coursed through the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO).

But Padre revealed that two doctors from QMC have both recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said one of them is confined at the hospital, while the other is undergoing home quarantine in Metro Manila.

Last week, the QPIO reported that at least 31 health and medical workers in Quezon province have contracted the dreaded virus.

Authorities suspected that contaminated health workers, most of them assigned to emergency rooms, could have been infected by patients.

As of Monday, Quezon has 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases on record, but at least 43 of them have recovered and seven others have died.

The number of active coronavirus carriers in the province is down to 23. They are all confined in undisclosed hospitals.

LZB

